BASTA! 2017 Spring Edition

Machine Learning. Many people speak about it, some use it, some build it, some love it but many don’t believe in it. What is this strange hype and why should you use it? In this keynote I will go through my experiences in developing an anomaly detection system for CoScale using Machine Learning. I will discuss many of the methods I have used, tested and dismissed. The failures we encountered. What works? What doesn’t work? And why doesn’t it work? So how can you learn from my misery? At the end of my talk I will go into how you can build your own machine learning solutions. What you can expect and what you need to take into account before you start.